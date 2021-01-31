Oklahoma's 'Super Six' wins another thriller

Shorthanded again by COVID protocol, OU outlasts Kansas State on the road

MANHATTAN, KS — Oklahoma's “Super Six” did it again.

The Sooners, shorthanded once more due to missing players for COVID protocol, held off a late Kansas State rally to beat the Wildcats 80-78 at Bramlage Coliseum.

OU’s Taylor Robertson sealed the win with a pair of free throws … .

“There’s a lot to talk about,” said head coach Sherri Coale. “The balance of our scoring, the gutty effort of our defense and turning them over … valuing the basketball – we had five turnovers. Just really competing together and believing that we could win.”

OU (6-7, 3-5 Big 12) led 78-76 with 34 seconds when Ayoka Lee’s layup tied it at 78 with 22 seconds to go.

The Sooners used a timeout and Madi Williams was fouled when play resumed. OU got the ball back, but a five-second violation resulted in a turnover.

K-State advanced the ball with a timeout, and Lee went for a layup. But OU's Gabby Gregory flew in to block Lee’s shot, and Taylor Robertson was fouled on the play.

Gabby Gregory blocks a shot Pool photo / Scott Weaver

Robertson went to the free throw line with 1.3 seconds on the clock and put the game away for the Sooners by hitting both shots.

Robertson went 6-for-6 Sunday and has not missed a free throw all season (28-of-28). She has now made 38 consecutive free throws dating back to last season — tying the program record set by LaNeshia Caufield.

OU shot 42.9 percent from the field (27-for-63) and 40.7 (11-for-27) from beyond the arc.

Gabby Gregory led the way for the Sooners with 19 points to go with five rebounds and the game-saving blocked shot.

Madi Williams scores inside Pool photo / Scott Weaver

“What I love about this team is that they’re figuring out how to execute a game plan and play for 37 minutes, and now they’re having to figure out how to win in the final two or three,” Coale said. “You don’t learn that until you’re in that situation. They’re just continuing to grow up and find a way to win.”

Williams had 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocks.

Tatum Veitenheimer scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Veitenheimer also had five steals and cashed in two of those for solo buckets.

The Sooners forced 15 Kansas State turnovers while committing just five, the fewest in the Coale era. OU scored 17 points off Wildcat turnovers.