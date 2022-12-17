OU Basketball: Oklahoma Rolls Central Arkansas Behind Jacob Groves' Career Day

NORMAN — Oklahoma unleashed an offensive onslaught to blow past Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Led by a career day from Jacob Groves, the Sooners blew out the Bears 87-66 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Groves didn’t wait long to leave his fingerprints on the game.

He followed up his first bucket of the game with back-to-back 3-pointers to go on a solo 8-0 run and put the Sooners (8-3) up 14-4 headed into the first media timeout of the game.

Groves poured in 19 of his 26 points in the first half, besting his previous career-high of 23 that he scored for Eastern Washington in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, helping power the Sooners to 52 points by halftime.

Sandwiched between last week’s physical tilt with No. 10-ranked Arkansas next week’s trip to Charlotte to play Florida, the game served as a confidence builder in the Sooners’ last home game before the holidays.

OU guard Grant Sherfield finished as Groves’ deputy, adding 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, knocking down 3-of-5 attempts from deep while dishing out four assists.

Tanner Groves also added to his brother’s big day, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Early on, the Sooners matched Central Arkansas’ (5-6) pace.

Freshman guard Milos Uzan and Sherfield pushed the pace, leading to quick transition buckets for two of Oklahoma’s first three scores fo the game, drawing cheers of approval from the modest home crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center.

From there, OU settled in and attacked the paint.

Good ball movement made way to easy buckets inside, as the Sooners poured in 48 paint points. As a team, the Sooners finished the night with 21 assists, led by nine dimes from Uzan.

The large second half lead allowed OU coach Porter Moser to work in some of his bench pieces.

Sophomore C.J. Noland scored eight points in 10 minutes after a brief cameo against Arkansas, and freshman Otega Oweh finished with 10 points and swiped three steals in 15 minutes of action.

The Sooners now prepare to head to Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational, where OU will meet the Florida Gators on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

