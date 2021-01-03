Oklahoma falls 90-72 to West Virginia

Sooners drop to 0-3 in Big 12 play despite career-high 45 points from Madi Williams

NORMAN — Madi Williams wasn’t daunted by Oklahoma’s winless start in Big 12 Conference play.

Williams scored a career-high and program record 45 points, but the Sooners lost 90-72 to West Virginia on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center.

OU fell to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, while WVU improved to 7-2 and 1-2.

Williams’ scoring output on 17-of-30 shooting was the most in the NCAA this season.

OU got within six points in the fourth quarter, but faded down the stretch.

Despite coming within six points during the fourth, the Sooners could not complete the comeback.

Oklahoma’s next game is Wednesday night at Texas Tech.