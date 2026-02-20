Kendall Wells Homers Twice as Oklahoma Rolls Over San Diego State

Kendall Wells blasted two home runs, driving in five, as Oklahoma rolled past San Diego State 10-2 in five innings late Thursday in Cathedral City, CA.

After being pushed to the brink in its opener of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, the fifth-ranked Sooners had no such issues in its second game of the night.

Wells hit a two-run homer in the first, drove in another with a double in the second and then belted another two-run homer in the fourth.

Then Sydney Barker ended it with a solo homer to left center to lead off the fifth.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 10 p.m. but didn't start until 11:50 p.m. CT and ended just before 1:30 a.m. CT.

"I think we're semi-delirious right now," Sooners coach Patty Gasso said in a mid-game interview on the FloSports broadcast at around 1 a.m. CT. "But we're swinging the bats well."

Oklahoma got the scoring started quickly, on Wells' two-run homer to center with two outs in the first.

The home run was Wells' sixth of the season and second of the day after her two-run homer in the third inning of the win over Cal State Fullerton.

Then, just as she did in the opener, Isabela Emerling came back the inning after Wells' homer and hit one of her own.

Emerling drove Key-annah Pu'a's first pitch of the second well over the left-field fence to put the Sooners up 3-0.

Then OU turned to some smaller ball.

The Sooners loaded the bases with a walk, slap infield single by Abby Dayton and a bunt hit from Kai Minor.

Kasidi Pickering then extended Oklahoma's lead to 4-0 with a single to right.

Gabbie Garcia hit a grounder to short against a drawn-in infield but the throw home pulled the catcher off the base and Dayton came home to score on the fielder's choice.

Ella Parker made it 6-0 on a sacrifice fly to center.

Wells nearly hit her second home run of the game with a doublt to right-center to add another run.

The Aztecs got two runs back in the third, on Jade Ignacio's two-run homer to left off Miali Guachino with two outs.

Other than that, Guachino was excellent, striking out eight with no walks and allowing just four hits over five innings.

Wells put the Sooners on the doorstep of the run-rule victory with a two-run homeer in the fourth for her seventh home run of the season, tying Garcia for the team lead.

Barker then ended it in the bottom of the fifth, driving her second home run of the season out to left-center to give the Sooners (10-1) their sixth run-rule victory in their last seven games.

The Sooners continue the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against No. 20 Duke at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Blue Devils lost to No. 11 Texas A&M, 11-5, in their first game Thursday before beating Hawaii, 9-6, in the nightcap.