Oklahoma Pitching key to 'Absolute Challenge' at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

After running roughshod over their five opponents last weekend, the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners take a significant step forward in competition this weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.

The Sooners outscored their opponents by an average of more than 16 runs per game last weekend with a 10-1, five-inning win over Idaho State on Feb. 14 being the closest game they played.

But Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso is looking forward to her team being challenged more.

“We go for the weather, we go for the competition,” Gasso said.

The Sooners open the Mary Nutter against Cal State Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a matchup with San Diego State at 10 p.m.

They’ll take on No. 20 Duke at 3 p.m. Friday, Long Beach State at noon Saturday, Cal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Washington at 11 a.m. Sunday in the finale.

Oklahoma is in the field for the 19th time in 21 seasons.

The Sooners didn’t compete there last season, instead starting the season with a string of games against mid-major programs in Southern California.

OU has won 15 consecutive games in the Mary Nutter, including wins over UCLA, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas A&M since 2022.

Those came during the most dominant run in college softball history, as the Sooners won four consecutive Women’s College World Series titles from 2021-24.

Read More Oklahoma Softball

Oklahoma didn’t compete in the Mary Nutter in the first year of that run but went 5-0 each of the next three seasons before ultimately winning titles.

This season’s group has plenty to prove.

While the bats have been excellent — the Sooners went into the week leading the nation on both batting average and home runs as well as on-base percentage and slugging percentage — the pitching still has something to prove.

Audrey Lowry has been fantastic, going 6-0 with a 1.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings so far.

No other Sooners’ pitcher has thrown more than 8 2/3 innings, though.

But Gasso feels confident that her pitching staff is about to blossom.

“I’m most excited about our pitching staff,” Gasso said. “I think they’re starting to turn a corner and I think you’ll see some things from Miali (Guachino). Audrey looks great. (Sydney) Berzon finished strong at UTEP.”

Gasso also mentioned freshman Allyssa Parker’s demeanor in the circle, and her continued confidence in Kierston Deal, despite the senior’s struggles through the season’s first two weekends.

“I do think we’re turning a confidence corner,” Gasso said. “It’s not stuff, it’s confidence. Again, just continue to minimize walks and keep the ball in the park. And even if it goes out, we’re going to match it. We always do.

“I think that’s the most important thing for me to see how this bullpen will answer the call.”

The Sooners have allowed eight home runs and walked 24 with 35 strikeouts in 50 innings during their 8-1 start.

The biggest challenge for the Sooners this weekend figures to be Duke.

The Blue Devils are 8-3 with wins over Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri already this season.

They have two regulars — Amineh Vega and D’Auna Jennings — hitting better than .500 and have a balanced pitching staff led by senior Cassidy Curd.

“They’ve got good pitching, they’ve got good speed, they’ve got some power,” Gasso said.

Sunday’s game could be a challenge as well.

Washington has a 2.37 team ERA. The Huskies’ two leading arms — Sophia Ramuno and Morgan Reimer — have ERAs of 1.14 or lower.

Samuno has a 1.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts and just one walk in 21 innings while Reimer, a product of the same travel ball program that produced Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells, has 17 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.

“This is going to be an absolute challenge,” Gasso said.