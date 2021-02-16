FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
OU-Texas postponed again

Originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, the top-12 matchup will now tentatively take place on Thursday.
For the second time, the top-12 matchup between Oklahoma and Texas has been postponed.

Initially scheduled for Tuesday evening and pushed back to Wednesday, the game will now take place on Thursday.

At this time, the new tipoff time and broadcast information has not been given.

Oklahoma's next conference game after Texas is against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon, so further postponement of the matchup with the Longhorns could alter the Sooners remaining schedule. 

