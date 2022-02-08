Report: Former Oklahoma Star Buddy Hield Traded to Indiana Pacers

Hield will be playing for the third team of his career after spending the previous five-plus seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

A former Oklahoma star is on the move for the second time in his career.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, former Sooner Buddy Hield has been dealt from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers in a six-player deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is the second time a team has moved Hield after he was traded in his rookie season by the New Orleans Pelicans to Sacramento.

After being a star and a national player of the year in Norman, “Buddy Buckets” was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Hield has been a solid player at the next level across his six professional seasons, but has unfortunately never had the chance to sniff any real team success.

That doesn’t look to be changing any time soon, as the Pacers are going into a full-blown rebuild trading off their best players in the last few days.

In 55 games this season, Hield is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 28.6 minutes per night.

He will likely continue to get a heavy work lead on a depleted Indiana roster, although it the Pacers are certainly a team that is heading toward the draft lottery with an eye toward the future rather than the present.