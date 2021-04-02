Report: Fourth Sooner enters the transfer portal

Senior forward Brady Manek is the latest member of the OU basketball team to announce his intentions to play elsewhere next season

A fourth Oklahoma Sooner has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

ESPN college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello has reported that senior forward Brady Manek has entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

In his four seasons with the Sooners, the Harrah, OK, product averaged 12 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 assists over 122 games.

Arriving on campus alongside NBA All-Star Trae Young, Manek finishes his Sooner career with 1,459 points, good for 14th in school history.

Manek grew throughout his years in Norman as well.



Initially a spot-up shooter for now retired head coach Lon Kruger, Manek moved more and more into the low post as his career progressed. He was asked to play the role of starting center for OU over a majority of his final two years on campus.

Brady Manek Pool photo / Ty Russell

His 2020-21 season for the Sooners was derailed a bit when he contracted COVID-19 in January. Missing from the team for 10 days, Manek had to find ways to train on his own as he was forced into isolation from the team.

Manek rebounded toward the end of the season, scoring in double figures in four of his last six games in a Sooner uniform.

Joining Manek in the transfer portal have been guard Trey Phipps, as well as forward Victor Iwuakor and center Anyang Garang.

Phipps announced earlier this week he would be transferring to Oral Roberts.

Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon will also likely not be Sooners next season, as they have entered their names into the NBA Draft, joining center Kur Kuath in pursuing professional careers instead of returning to Norman next season.

The coaching search wages on, as athletic director Joe Castiglione has reportedly offered a six-year deal to Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser to take the helm in Kruger’s wake.