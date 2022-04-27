Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma G Umoja Gibson to Enter Transfer Portal

Oklahoma basketball reportedly absorbed a massive sideswipe on Wednesday when Sooner senior Umoja Gibson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Gibson entered the portal instead of pursuing avenues in professional basketball.

Gibson tweeted previously that he would begin the process for the NBA Draft but wouldn’t hire an agent and would keep his collegiate eligibility.

He led the Sooners in scoring last season at 13.3 points per game after one year playing for Lon Kruger following his transfer from North Texas.

Gibson, from Waco, TX, ranked third in the Big 12 Conference last season by shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He finished in double-figure scoring in 26 of 35 games, including team-highs of 30, 29 and 28 points over the final five weeks of the season.

It’s the second big blow for Porter Moser’s 2022-23 Sooners on the heels of senior Elijah Harkless’ decision to enter the transfer portal. Harkless, formerly a transfer from Cal State Northridge, was coming off a knee injury and tweeted that he was eager to “be back next year and shock the world” but instead wound up at UNLV, where he’ll play for former Sooners assistant Kevin Kruger.

Gibson is the fifth Sooner to enter the transfer portal this offseason. OU also lost sophomore center Rick Issanza, junior forward Akol Mawein and freshman guard Alston Mason to the portal. 

