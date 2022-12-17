Skip to main content

SI Tickets: Oklahoma Faces Critical Stage Ahead of Big 12 Play

The Sooners face Central Arkansas at home and then visit Charlotte, NC, to take on the Florida Gators before beginning conference play against Texas.

Oklahoma has reached a critical stage of the college basketball season, and the Sooners have two opportunities coming up soon.

OU hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center, and then hits the road for an SEC test at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, NC.

SI Tickets has seats to both, with a minimum get-in price of $6 to games against both UCA in Norman and Florida in Charlotte.

The average get-in price for OU-UCA is $32.83, while the average get-in price for OU-Florida is $52.16.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As always, SI Tickets offers an easy, one-time flat-rate $10 ticket fee on your entire purchase.

The Sooners are 7-3 coming off their 10-point loss in Tulsa to Arkansas, and Big 12 play is just around the corner. OU hosts Texas on Dec. 31 in the Big 12 Conference opener.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Generic - SEC logo - Sankey
Football

New Report: Oklahoma and Texas 'Likely' Leaving for the SEC in 2024

By John E. Hoover
12-16-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Central Arkansas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jakeb Snyder
Football

Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class

By Ryan Chapman
Dasan McCullough
Football

How Opportunity — Both NIL and Football — Helped Dasan McCullough Transfer from Indiana to Oklahoma

By SI Staff
FB - Mike Leach
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 165

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2022 Bedlam
Football

Which Oklahoma Freshmen Could Break Out In the Cheez-It Bowl?

By Ross Lovelace
Bob Stoops - Mike Leach
Football

COLUMN: How Mike Leach Permanently Changed Oklahoma's Culture, and More

By John E. Hoover
Daeh McCullough Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Safety Commit Daeh McCullough Highlights

By Josh Callaway