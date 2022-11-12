This Time, Oklahoma Survives, Outlasts UAPB

Jalen Hill made a layup with 53 seconds to play and Milos Uzan, C.J. Noland and Grant Sherfield each sank two free throws down the stretch to push Oklahoma to a 66-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

After dropping Monday’s opener to Texas State, OU (1-1) earned its first win of the season.

Hill led all scorer with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Sherfield scored 16, including a pair of 3-pointers and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line.

Hill didn’t score in Monday’s loss, but bounced back nicely against UAPB, including seven rebounds in 36 minutes.

Uzan was 4-of-5 from the field for 11 points. Tanner Groves was 3-for-3 for 7 points and led the Sooners with 11 points.

With 12 lead changers and six ties, it was another tense finish for the Sooners, who finished 3-of-14 from 3-point range after a rough shooting night in the opener. That game, the Sooners committed 21 turnovers. This time, OU limited the miscues to just 13.

OU was more productive getting to the free throw line, with 19 (of 28) free shots compared to 9 (of 13) for UAPB.

The Sooners remain home twice next week against UNC Wilmington (Tuesday) and South Alabama (Friday).