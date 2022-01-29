Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Auburn Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 86-68 loss to No. 1 Auburn.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 86-68 loss to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Auburn, AL. 

