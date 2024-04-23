Newcomer Profile: Why Wyatt Gilmore’s Transition to Oklahoma Was ‘Seamless’
Wyatt Gilmore was one of the hidden gems in Oklahoma’s recruiting class. Despite an injury during his senior year of high school, Gilmore has high hopes to make an impact in his first season in Norman.
Being from Minnesota, it’s uncommon that Gilmore found his way to Norman. The defensive line signee visited Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ and knew he was at home. He was verbally committed to Oklahoma for nearly six months, and never wavered from his commitment. He picked the Sooners over Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Oregon and others.
“For me, the most important thing was the coaching staff. Like (Miguel) Chavis, he’s one in a billion. I have never met a coach like him. I have no idea how he does it, in every aspect of his life he has that energy.”
Gilmore was one of the few early enrollees that made the trek to Norman to begin working out with the Sooners as the team prepared for the Valero Alamo Bowl. Despite not being able to fully participate with his foot injury, he wanted to immerse himself in all of the action and make a good first impression.
He’s gone through winter workouts and spring ball with his new team, and seems to be fitting right in.
“First couple months, honestly it has been a seamless transition,” Gilmore said. “I thought going into it, it was going to be a lot harder, but the support staff and everyone they have here for you, for that transition, they make it pretty flawless.”
WATCH: Wyatt Gilmore Spring Media Day Interview
WATCH: Wyatt Gilmore 1-on-1 with John Hoover
Gilmore was a 4-star prospect by 247Sports and Oklahoma’s coaching staff is confident he was the best player from his home state of Minnesota. He was a 2023 first-team AP All-State defensive lineman and helped lead team to a 6A conference championship his senior year. Gilmore was also one of six players named to the Minnesota Football Honors 2023 Super Six team. His resume is impressive, and the Sooners are excited about his potential.
He’s a key piece to Oklahoma’s impressive defensive line class. Transitioning into the SEC, the incoming group is exactly what Brent Venables and co needed.
“It’s definitely huge,” Gilmore said about the opportunity to play early. “Some places I could go, there’d be a lot of senior guys and a ton of older guys. This year, there’s three older guys, I mean, there’s definitely some room if I can make it on the field.”
5-star David Stone, 4-star Nigel Smith and 4-star Jayden Jackson all joined Gilmore in Norman. Initially, it looks like Stone and Jackson will man the interior of the defensive line while Gilmore and Smith play the edge positions.
Around signing day, Venables gushed over his group that will pave the way into a new conference.
“Nigel Smith, Danny Okoye, Jayden Jackson and Wyatt Gilmore… I'm really excited about that group of guys up front combined with the guys that we're gonna have coming back, transitioning and going into the SEC,” Venables said. “We've got length, size and power.”
With experience out on the edge, nothing will be handed to Gilmore, but he’s still confident he can come in and make an impact. He’s a big part of Oklahoma’s future plans and hopes to see a glimpse of that plan in his freshman year.
The multi-sport high school athlete provides extreme versatility on the line and is a recruit that Venables and his staff had circled early on. Now, it’s time for him to prove them right with a strong finish to the offseason.
“I’ve been so anxious to really just learn this playbook, and now that I finally have the opportunity to do that, that’s a big part too.”