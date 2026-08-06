Now Healthy, Oklahoma OL Jake Maikkula Setting Lofty Goals for 2026 Season

NORMAN — Every player on Oklahoma’s roster wants to go further in 2026.

Last year, the Sooners made the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, finishing the year 10-3. OU, however, fell 34-24 at home against Alabama in the first round of the CFP.

The team-wide goal is to win a national title in 2026. And Jake Maikkula is as motivated as anybody to make that dream a reality.

Maikkula, an offensive lineman who transferred to Oklahoma from Stanford ahead of the 2025 season, missed the CFP game and the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU with an unspecified infection.

“It was definitely tough, being in a position where there was a lot you wanted to do — I wanted to play in that playoff game,” Maikkula said. “Not being able to do that was definitely tough.”

Prior to the infection, Maikkula became a staple at center.

The transfer played more than 50 snaps in 10 of OU’s first 11 games of the season. He was particularly effective in passing situations, finishing the year with a stellar 81.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-blocking grade.

After becoming a regular on the offensive line, Maikkula had to act as a bystander for the Sooners’ final two contests.

“It was one of those things where all you could do was support the guys out there and try to be there for them and get back as quick as I could,” Maikkula said.

Once Maikkula finally got healthy, it took time for him to get back into football shape. Maikkula said he lost 30 pounds as he battled the infection.

Thankfully for him, the personnel surrounding Maikkula rallied around him to get him prepared for the 2026 season.

“Coming back from that was definitely tough, but the nutrition team did a great job, the strength team did a great job,” Maikkula said. “The overall support from the staff was overwhelming. They did a great job supporting me.”

Now less than a month until the start of the 2026 season, Maikkula is gearing up for his fifth college football season. Though he’s only played one season at Oklahoma, he’s one of the eldest members of the offensive line.

When Maikkula battled his infection, it was Febechi Nwaiwu who moved from guard to center in his absence. Though they only overlapped for one season, Maikkula learned plenty from Nwaiwu, who now plays for the Houston Texans.

“The confidence and energy he brought to our offensive line last year was huge,” Maikkula said. “Someone I’ve learned a lot from in terms of leadership.”

Maikkula was a key piece that helped the Sooners make it back to the CFP. But his two absences late in the 2025 season have him yearning for more.

“Definitely the goal is to go back, win a national championship,” Maikkula said. “It’s something that I’m definitely carrying with me, going into the season.”

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