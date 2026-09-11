As Expected, Sooners Get Two OL Back For Michigan but Lose One

The Sooners’ offensive line will be closer to full strength at the Big House.

OU fifth-year center Jake Maikkula and sophomore lineman Ryan Fodje will both be available for Saturday’s game against Michigan after missing last week’s season opener, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The Sooners, however, will reportedly be without Michael Fasusi, who played 17 snaps against UTEP in Week 1.

These reports from Thamel confirm Sooners On SI’s reporting from earlier in the week. Sources told Sooners On SI that Fodje and Maikkula were both full speed at Monday’s practice, while Fasusi’s status for the Michigan game was in doubt.

Maikkula suffered his injury late in fall camp after appearing in 11 games for the Sooners in 2025. The center, who transferred to Oklahoma from Stanford before last season, logged a 68.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and a stellar 81.1 pass-blocking grade.

Fodje was a true freshman in 2025 and became a starter by the end of the year. The versatile offensive lineman — who played both guard and tackle last year — boasted a 71.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in Year 1.

Fasusi started in OU’s opener against UTEP, which the Sooners won 51-0. The lineman, however, re-aggravated a shoulder injury, and backup Peyton Joseph played in his place at left tackle.

With Fasusi out, Fodje will start in his place at left tackle. The other starters on the offensive line will be Eddy Pierre-Louis at left guard, Maikkula at center, Noah Best at right guard and E’Marion Harris at right guard. Fodje and Pierre-Louis have plenty of experience playing together in hostile environments, as the two of them both started in the Sooners’ road wins against Tennessee and Alabama late in 2025.

Best, a freshman, made his college football debut last week. He started the game at center and also played at both of the guard spots, appearing on 42 offensive snaps.

Elsewhere, OU coach Brent Venables said that defensive end Danny Okoye would be “back” for the Michigan game on his coaches show on Monday. Okoye did not appear in the Sooners’ season opener.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone cleared concussion protocol to play against UTEP. He appeared on 19 snaps against the Miners and could see a larger role in Ann Arbor.

Another thing to watch could be running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., who missed some time early in fall camp. He logged only three carries for 21 yards against UTEP but now could get more touches against the Wolverines.

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