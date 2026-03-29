After Missing the Final Two Games of 25, Oklahoma OL Jake Maikkula is Back

NORMAN — When Jake Maikkula transferred to Oklahoma last season, it was seen as a move to bring in a quality depth piece behind starter Troy Everrett.

Fate intervened for both players with Everett suffering an injury that knocked him out of the season following OU's season opener against Illinois State. Maikkula stepped in and became the starter until missing the regular season finale and the College Football Playoff loss against Alabama.

Everett is now an Ole Miss Rebel and Maikkula has since returned from the infection that ended his season prematurely — a situation that Brent Venables described as "scary" following the Sooners' win over LSU.

Before any concern about Maikkula's abilities perhaps being downgraded some due to the process required from returning to play following a hospital visit that lasted a few days, Oklahoma's starting center is just happy to be back on the field.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Jake Maikkula | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"It was really good to be back out here with the guys," Maikkula said following OU's opening day of spring ball. "Thought we had good energy."

As with most afflictions that require medical intervention, Maikkula, unable to practice or play for a period of time in December, lost weight that needed to return if he was to be the same player who helped the Sooners go on a late-season run.

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But Maikkula has shown few signs of fatigue or lackluster play during two media viewing sessions.

"Our staff did an incredible job of taking care of me, getting me right with nutrition and weight room," he said. "(I'm) feeling back. If anything, feeling even better."

That's music to Venables and Bill Bedenbaugh's ears, both of whom are equally invested in ensuring the Oklahoma offense makes great strides this offseason. Venables went as far to call the last few years of Sooner rushing production as "pathetic" earlier this month.

Maikkula, along with the continued development and returning experience of Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje — coupled with SEC-seasoned starting right tackle E'Marion Harris from Arkansas — are focused on making those strides.

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"Having the guards next to me that have played before, there are some things that you just almost don’t even have to say," Maikkula said. "You just kind of feel it. I think building that is really big, especially on the O-line."

Per Pro Football Focus, Maikkula graded out in total offensive line play behind only Febechi Nwaiwu, whose hoping to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft. The returning starters averaged out to a respectable 72.9. The Sooners often had clean pockets for John Mateer during the season despite going against talented pass rushes.

It was run blocking that this unit hopes to improve upon — a 59.5 average between the returners.

The hope is that another year of cohesion and experience, especially considering this is Maikkula's first spring as a Sooner having transferred in last year during the spring window, will lead to the desired results.

"You just kind of know the guy next to you, what some of his preferences are and whatnot, can really help you on certain plays," Maikkula said. "Knowing how much help he’s gonna give, how quick he’s gonna get back to something, stuff like that. Being able to build off of that has been really helpful for us."