Oklahoma Announces 2025 Softball Schedule
Oklahoma’s softball schedule is set for the 2025 season.
Patty Gasso’s four-time defending national champions will embark on their first season in the SEC, providing Sooners fans with a nice home schedule at Love’s Field.
The season will open on Feb. 6 on the West Coast as the Sooners take on CSUN and San Diego State at SDSU Softball Stadium.
Then OU will move down to Fullerton, CA, for contests against Cal Baptist and Cal Sate Fullerton on Feb. 7 before closing the California road trip against LMU in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 and Long Beach State on Feb. 9.
After that, Gasso will link up with her former Big 12 colleague in Baylor coach Glenn Moore as the Sooners take part in the Getterman Classic in Waco, TX.
From Feb. 15-16, OU will play a pair of games each against Hofstra and Baylor. The Getterman Classic is where the Sooners suffered their only defeat throughout the 2023 title-winning campaign.
In place of a trip back out to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, OU has opted instead to play a pair of home tournaments to close out February.
Oklahoma will open its home slate on Feb. 20 with games against Abilene Christian and Wichita State. The Sooners will meet Abilene Christian again on Feb. 21, play Bowling Green on Feb. 22 and Tulsa on Feb. 23.
Then the Sooners will host UMKC, Kansas and Marshall from Feb. 28-March 2, playing a pair of games each against UMKC and Kansas.
SEC play will open against South Carolina in Norman form March 7-9, which will close out a 13-game homestand.
OU will head back to Tulsa for a midweek contest against the Golden Hurricane on March 12, before Gasso takes on her son DJ Gasso as he serves as an assistant coach at Arkansas.
The Sooners and the Razorbacks will play their series in Fayetteville form March 14-16.
OU will then host East Texas A&M on March 19 before heading to Missouri from March 21-13, then the Sooners will play a midweek game at Wichita State on March 26 before returning home to host Tennessee from March 28-30.
OU will head to UT Arlington on April 1 before hosting St. Thomas and UCF on April 4. The Knights will stay for another contest on April 5 at Love’s Field before Bedlam hostilities renew on April 9.
Gasso will take on Kenny Gajewski’s Oklahoma State Cowgirls once at Devon Park in Oklahoma City as Oklahoma looks to reclaim the Bedlam crown after Gajewski’s team won the series in Norman to close out the 2024 season.
OU then closes out its SEC schedule with a road trip to Alabama (April 12-14) before hosting Mississippi State (April 18-20) and Texas (April 25-27).
The Longhorns are the only other team the Sooners dropped a series to last year.
Oklahoma’s final regular season series will be a trip to take on the Florida Gators from May 1-3 in a rematch of last year’s dramatic WCWS semifinal.
The SEC tournament will be played in Athens, GA, from May 6-10 before the NCAA Tournament gets underway.
OU will hope to once again end its season at the Women’s College World Series, which will be played from May 29-June 6 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.