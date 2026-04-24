Oklahoma Goes Into Weekend Series With a Chance to Set Records, Strengthen Spot in SEC Race

NORMAN — Locked into a tight race with Alabama atop the SEC standings, No. 1 Oklahoma opens its penultimate series of the season against No. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love's Field.

The Sooners also come into the series with a chance to set a couple of significaint records.

Oklahoma has 161 home runs this season, tied with the 2021 Sooners for the all-time NCAA mark.

UCLA is close behind, though, with 154 home runs heading into its weekend slate.

Sooners' freshman catcher Kendall Wells enters the weekend with 34 home runs, tied with Jocelyn Alo for the program record and three behind the NCAA mark of 37 set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

The Sooners (43-6, 15-3 SEC) are well ahead of the Bulldogs (34-13, 10-8) in the SEC standings but Georgia is dangerous.

That's evidenced from early season wins over Nebraska and Duke and taking games against Texas A&M and Texas in SEC play.

"They're good," Sooners coach Patty Gasso said. "They've got really good pitching. They've got a team that's been around."

While Gasso has sat regulars Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia in recent games, she said she expects those players to finish the season strong after a recent lull.

One of those players that has emerged recently has been Ella Parker.

In the alst two games, Parker is 2 for 2 with four runs and a walk after going three consecutive games without a hit.

"She's best, as is Pick, when it means the most, when we get into these types of games and into postseason," Gasso said. "I am not concerned about Ella Parker whatsoever. I think there are times when they know they're the elders and they might try too hard and I know they're going to be there when we need them, so I'm not concerned, nor is out team, on that."

The Bulldogs are third in the SEC and in the top 10 nationally with a .358 average. They are second in the conference with 87 doubles.

Senior outfielder Natalie Ray leads Georgia witb a .441 average, while graduate infielder Kierstin Roose leads the Bulldogs with 13 home runs.

"They're finding ways to beat teams and we're going to have to pitch very, very well," Gasso said. "And we're gonna have to find ways to get on base, score some runs. They're a very, very good team. I think probably underrated, or people don't look at them enough. They should be looking closer. They're really good."

How to Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Georgia

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Love's Field, SEC Network+

6:30 p.m. Friday, at Love's Field, SEC Network+ Game 2: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Love's Field, ESPN2

1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Love's Field, ESPN2 Game 3: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, at Love's Field, ESPNU

Georgia sophomore right-hander Addisen Fisher, a UCLA transfer, has emerged as an ace.

She threw a complete-game, allowing just two runs in the Bulldogs' 4-2 win over the Longhorns in the middle game of that series last weekend.

Fisher came back and threw four innings the next day in a loss, with all three of the runs Texas scored against her being unearned.

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There also figures to be some scoreboard watching this weekend.

No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 8 Tennessee in a three-game series beginning Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide don't play during the regular season, leaving a tie between the teams to tiebreaker procedures, which currently favor OU.

But No. 11 Texas A&M, the Sooners' opponents next weekend to close the regular season, is just one game behind OU.

The Aggies take on South Carolina on the road this weekend before closing the season hosting the Sooners.