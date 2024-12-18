Oklahoma Transfer WR Nic Anderson Lands at SEC Rival
Nic Anderson’s college football career will continue at a different SEC school.
The dynamic Oklahoma wide receiver announced his transfer destination on Tuesday night, and it’s a familiar one to Oklahoma fans: LSU.
That’s according to a tweet from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Anderson's teammates just finished their 2024 regular season with a Nov. 30 loss at LSU.
Anderson, a third-year sophomore from Katy, TX, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opened on Dec. 9. Word got out on Dec. 5 that he intended to leave.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Anderson missed almost the entire 2024 season with an upper quad injury that head coach Brent Venables called a "significant tear" to Anderson's thigh muscle.
The wideout missed OU’s first three games of the year before returning against Tennessee on Sept. 21. Anderson played just nine plays in the Sooners’ loss to the Volunteers, reaggravating his injury and missing the remainder of the 2024 season.
Anderson set a school and Big 12 Conference freshman record with 10 touchdown receptions in 2023.
Then a redshirt freshman, Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 TDs, tying senior Drake Stoops for the most on the team.
Anderson led the nation in yards per catch a year ago heading into bowl season at 23.39. After the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona, he finished No. 5 in FBS, averaging 21.0 yards per reception.
As a high school prospect, Anderson was graded as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC.
Anderson came to Norman as a legacy player, following his older brother, Rodney Anderson, who was a running back for the Sooners from 2014-2018. His best season came in 2017, when he rushed for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns.
This year’s winter transfer portal window is open from Dec. 9-28. Players can enter the portal and still return to the same school. If they don’t submit their name into the portal by Dec. 28, they’re ineligible to play right away at their next school.
The spring portal window is open April 16-25.