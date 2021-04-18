Clean sweep: Oklahoma dominates Texas again

It seems Texas is just like everyone else on Oklahoma’s schedule. The Sooners still haven’t faced any competition.

No. 1-ranked OU pounded No. 7 Texas 9-0 on Sunday to complete a clean sweep of the Longhorns with three run-run victories.

The Sooners beat Texas 11-1 in Game One and 10-2 in Game Two and has now outscored the Horns by a combined 130-34 in 21 consecutive victories over their Red River Rival.

Oklahoma has now won 52 consecutive Big 12 regular season games, with its last loss coming against Baylor on April 23, 2017. The streak is the longest in program history.

Clutch early pitching by Nicole May and four home runs propelled the Sooners to another easy victory.

May got into and out of big trouble in the second inning as Texas loaded the bases with no out on two singles and a walk. But May got a popup for the first out, then struck out both Alyssa Washington and Brianna Cantu swinging to end the threat.

Oklahoma got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Taylon Snow’s sacrifice fly scored Jayda Coleman for a 1-0 lead. Jana Johns then followed with a massive two-run home run to straightaway center that put the Sooners up 3-0.

Texas loaded the bases again in the third inning against May with one out, but May struck out Colleen Sullivan and got Courtney Day to fly out to center field for the third out.

Jayda Coleman’s three-run home run in the third stretched the lead to 6-0. Jocelyn Alo ripped a one-out single through the left side, and Kinzie Hansen drew a walk. After Grace Lyons flied out, Texas coaches called a meeting in the circle, and Coleman answered with a first-pitch blast over the wall in center field.

Coleman’s homer was the Sooners’ 100th of the season, and Lynnsie Elam immediately followed by hitting No. 101 out of the stadium to left field.

Texas pitcher Shea O’Leary, who took the loss in Friday’s game when she lasted just one inning and gave up five runs, went 2 2/3 innings this time and gave up seven runs on five hits. O’Leary came into the series with a 9-0 record and a 1.34 earned run average (she had won 15 consecutive decisions), but went 0-2 and allowed 12 runs in her two starts against OU.

In the fourth, Tiare Jennings hit her 20th home run of the season with a two-run shot to left off Molly Jacobsen.

OU now travels to Georgia on Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs for a doubleheader in Athens.