Oklahoma Picks up Major 2028 Recruiting Victory Over Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma and Texas might not face off on the softball field during the 2027 SEC slate.

But the Sooners picked up a major victory over the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Sophia Schlader, the No. 3 player and the top pitcher in the 2028 class, according to Softball America, committed to Oklahoma.

The Waukee (Iowa) Northwest product chose the Sooners over Texas, the winner of each of the last two Women's College World Series. Waukee is a suburb of Des Moines.

Schlader committed to OU in a ceremony at her high school.

Schlader, a right-hander, also plays the corner infield positions and outfield.

Her strong lower body has helped her develop high-end velocity, as well as plenty of power at the plate.

At a Perfect Game event, Schlader's fastball was clocked at 70 mph. She also throws a riseball. changeup and dropball.

Schlader led her high school to the Class 5A state title last season, earning Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year honors. The championship was the second consecutive for Schlader and the Wolves.

She was 30-1 with 296 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA in 187 innings. Schlader also hit .357 with 29 RBIs and 15 home runs.

Schlader is also a track standout, finishing seventh in discus at the 2026 Class 4A track meet in the spring. She also competes in shot put.

Schlader is the second commitment of the class for the Sooners. Moore middle infielder Braylyn Saenz committed to Patty Gasso's team earlier this month.

Like Saenz, Schlader was a part of a major recruiting weekend for Oklahoma earlier this month.

That visit weekend also included the No. 4 player in the class, outfielder Caelyn Campos, and No. 22 players Gia Ryan, an infielder.

The top player in the 2027 class, outfielder Finlee Williams, is committed to the Sooners. Oklahoma does not have a pitcher committed in that class.

The Sooners signed three pitchers in the 2026 class — No. 14 overall player Ella Kate "EK" Smith, No. 19 overall player Keegan Baker and No. 53 overall Malaya Majam-Finch.

Oklahoma begins its fall slate with an intrasquad Battle Series matchup Sept. 30 at Love's Field.

The Sooners are coming off a 52-10 season where they missed the WCWS for the first time since 2015.

Oklahoma's leading returner in the circle is junior Audrey Lowry, who went 23-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 innings last season.

The Sooners' last first-team All-American pitcher was Jordy Bahl in 2023. Bahl also took first-team honors as a freshman in 2022. Sam Landry was a second-teamer in 2025.

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