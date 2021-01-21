Former OU great earns Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame honors

Former Sooner basketball great Stacey Dales will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Dales helped lead the women’s basketball program to an appearance in the 2002 National Championship Game, falling to Geno Auriemma’s Connecticut Huskies. One of the most decorated products of Sherri Coale’s program, Dales scored 1,920 points as well as still holding the record for all time assists in the Big 12 and was OU’s first two-time first team All-American selection.

After her collegiate career wrapped up, Dales was selected third overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. Dales played in the WNBA for five years before retiring and starting her career in the media, where she now works for the NFL Network.



Joining Dales in the 2021 Hall of Fame class are former OU All-American tackle Robert Kalsu, Oklahoma State football coach and former Cowboys quarterback Mike Gundy, Oklahoma Christian University basketball coaching great Dan Hays, former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stevenson, and former NFL official Roy Clymer.

Stevenson is also a former OU assistant under Enos Semore, and was infamously the Sooners' baseball coach for the Sooners for literally 12 hours in 2005.

Kalsu went on to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the eighth round of the 1968 NFL/AFL Draft. One year into his professional football career, Kalsu elected to join the U.S. Army and serve in the Vietnam War. In 1970, Kalsu was killed in action, and he was the last professional athlete to die serving the military before Pat Tillman in 2004. In 2015, President Barack Obama signed legislation renaming a post office in Del City after Kalsu.