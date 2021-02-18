FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma adds series at Corpus Christi

The Sooners' season opener is altered again and will take place Saturday in South Texas
Oklahoma will try again — this time in South Texas.

After inclement winter weather forced two scheduled series to be canceled, the OU baseball team has added a three-game series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend.

The Sooners and Islanders will play a single game at 1 p.m. Saturday and a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday at Chapman Field on A&M-Corpus Christi’s campus. Sunday’s doubleheader will be a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning game.

Winter weather and resulting complications canceled OU’s originally scheduled series against Southern in Norman, and then a series against Wichita State that was set to take place in Round Rock, TX.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have played six times, most recently in 2018 when the Sooners won three of four games in Norman. OU leads the all-time series, 5-1.

