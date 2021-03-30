Oklahoma Baseball: Bedlam returns to Tulsa in May

The Sooners and the Cowboys have moved their May 11 matchup, originally scheduled to be played in Norman, to ONEOK Field in Tulsa

There has been a venue change for the May 11 edition of Bedlam baseball.

Originally slated to be played in Norman, the non-conference game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys has been moved to ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

OU Athletics announced the changer in conjunction with the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.

The game in Tulsa will be the fifth meeting between the Sooners and the Cowboys this season, and the second of the five meetings to be classified as a non-conference battle.

Tickets for the May 11 contest, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and broadcast on ESPNU, will be capped at 35 percent capacity (approximately 3,350 tickets).

Per OU, Tulsa Drillers season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday. The pre-sale will then open up to OU baseball season ticket holders on Thursday, before the general public can purchase tickets on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the general public will be sold through the Tulsa Drillers box office, and will be $35 for club seats, $23 for box seats, $17 for group seating, $15 for the terrace and $12 for the outfield lawn.

The 2021 Bedlam baseball series begins Tuesday evening in Stillwater, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tonight’s contest in Stillwater is the first of the two non-conference Bedlam battles this season, with the conference series beginning on April 30, also in Stillwater. Bedlam will return to L. Dale Mitchell Park on May 1-2 to round out the Big 12 portion of the series before headed back to Tulsa later in May.

The Sooners and the Cowboys have met 32 times in Tulsa since 1991, 13 of those matchups taking place inside ONEOK Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.