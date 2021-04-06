Oklahoma freshman earns Big 12 honor

Tiare Jennings ranks among the nation's leaders in batting average, home runs and RBIs

Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

It marks her third weekly conference honor of the season, the most of any Big 12 player.

Tiare Jennings OU Athletics

Jennings had another exceptional weekend at the plate for OU, finishing 6-for-9 (.667) with one home run and three extra-base hits to go with six RBIs and 11 total bases in the Sooners’ sweep of Kansas.

The San Pedro, CA, native slugged 1.222, had an on-base clip of .583 and registered five runs scored for the Sooners. She is up to 16 home runs on the season (third nationally) and 52 RBIs (second, behind only teammate Jocelyn Alo). Jennings also ranks fourth in the country with her .527 batting average.

Top-ranked Oklahoma plays Wednesday at Wichita State in a 6 p.m. game before returning to conference play with a three-game series at Baylor, April 9-11.

Wednesday's game at Wichita State will air on ESPN+.