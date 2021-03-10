Oklahoma hammers UT-Arlington

Freshman Jace Bohrofen gets his first hit as a Sooner, then drives in six runs as OU rolls

NORMAN — Jace Bohrofen drove in six runs on three hits and Conor McKenna and Peyton Graham homered to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 15-5 win over UT Arlington Tuesday evening at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Bohrofen, a true freshman from Oklahoma City, registered his first career hit and RBIs with a two-run double in the second inning. McKenna hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season in OU’s six-run third inning and Graham hit his first homer of the year in the seventh.

The Sooners (6-6) trailed 4-0 after the first inning and overcame the deficit by scoring nine runs across the second and third innings. OU held the Mavericks (5-6) off the scoreboard for the final six frames and added six more runs in the sixth through eighth innings.

Braden Carmichael (2-0) pitched four relief innings, allowing just a run and three hits. He faced the minimum in his last three innings, striking out five batters. Starter Javier Ramos worked two innings, retiring the side in order in the second. Dalton Fowler pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Jason Ruffcorn closed it out in the eighth and ninth innings.

McKenna got OU started in the second inning by legging out a double hit up the middle that rolled into left center field, then scored on a wild pitch. The senior second baseman also started OU’s big third inning with a two-run blast to left center field.

Jace Bohrofen OU Athletics

In the second inning, Bohrofen doubled home left fielder Kendall Pettis and catcher Justin Mitchell, who reached on walks. In the third, he hit a bases-loaded single to left center that plated two runs. Bohrofen concluded the game of his young career by driving a two triple to wall in straight away center field in the eighth inning.

Graham’s first homer of the season was a moonshot that carried over the trees that sit atop the berm beyond the left field wall. The two-run blast in the seventh inning made the score 13-5.

Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks knocked in two runs with a base hit in the third inning. First baseman Tyler Hardman singled in the seventh and eighth innings and scored three runs in the game. Pettis singled twice and drove in Hardman in the seventh, and Breydon Daniel singled home a run in the eighth inning.

The Mavericks scored four runs in the first inning on a single by first baseman Dylan Paul and a three-run home run by right fielder Andrew Miller. Left fielder Boone Montgomery hit a solo home run in the third inning that made the score 5-3 at the time.

The Sooners play host to Arkansas State in a three-game series this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.