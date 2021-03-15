Oklahoma lands another first-team All-American

Two Sooner triple-jumpers and a men's 200 meter sprinter earned All-America accolades at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — Triple jumper Mikeisha Welcome earned first-team All-America honors at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

She became one of two Sooners to land first-team accolades at the three-day event at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center, joining high jumper Vernon Turner.

Triple jump teammate Essence Thomas and men’s sprinter Demarius Smith were two of four OU athletes to earn second-team All-America honors.

Welcome jumped 43-9.75 to finish seventh overall in the event, while Thomas jumped 43-6 to finish 11th.

Smith’s time of 20.97 in the men’s 200 meters was 11th overall.

Previously, in addition to Turner’s 7-3 leap that put him in fourth place overall in the men’s high jump (his second career first-team All-America honor), OU also got second-team All-America finishes Chris Banks in the men’s high jump and Cooper Campbell in the men’s shot put.