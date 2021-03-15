FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma lands another first-team All-American

Two Sooner triple-jumpers and a men's 200 meter sprinter earned All-America accolades at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships
Author:
Publish date:

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — Triple jumper Mikeisha Welcome earned first-team All-America honors at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

She became one of two Sooners to land first-team accolades at the three-day event at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center, joining high jumper Vernon Turner.

Triple jump teammate Essence Thomas and men’s sprinter Demarius Smith were two of four OU athletes to earn second-team All-America honors.

Welcome jumped 43-9.75 to finish seventh overall in the event, while Thomas jumped 43-6 to finish 11th.

Smith’s time of 20.97 in the men’s 200 meters was 11th overall.

Previously, in addition to Turner’s 7-3 leap that put him in fourth place overall in the men’s high jump (his second career first-team All-America honor), OU also got second-team All-America finishes Chris Banks in the men’s high jump and Cooper Campbell in the men’s shot put.

Track - Mikeisha Welcome
Other Sooners

Oklahoma lands another first-team All-American

Brady Manek
Basketball

Old school Madness: Sooners vs. Mizzou in NCAA Tournament

May, Nicole_UTA_TR
Other Sooners

Top-ranked Oklahoma coasts to easy win after being pushed in opener vs. Liberty

Rhamondre Stevenson OU Pro Day
Football

Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson is full speed ahead at running back, despite Mel Kiper's suggestion of a position change

IMG_1979
Football

Oklahoma commits look to impress at elite recruiting camp

Seth McGowan - Cotton - HORIZ
Football

Oklahoma spring preview: Running back

Ronnie Perkins
Football

Why has Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins shot up draft boards? Let's hear from Mel Kiper

WBB - Taylor Robertson
Basketball

Sherri Coale still optimistic after Oklahoma drops OT Bedlam loss in Big 12 Tournament