Oklahoma Overpowers Wichita State in Wild Regional Final

Buoyed by an eight-run second inning, the Oklahoma Sooners punched their ticket to next weekend's Super Regionals.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s path to victory Sunday was anything but ordinary.

After giving up four runs in the first inning, the Sooners slugged their way to a 24-7 win over the Wichita State Shockers at Marita Hynes Field.

With a place in next weekend’s Super Regionals on the line, the Shockers were going to have to beat the Sooners twice to pull the upset.

Playing with a mulligan in her back pocket, Patty Gasso handed the ball to neither Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile or Nicole May in the circle. Instead she started Olivia Rains.

Entering Sunday’s action, Rains had yet to allow a run this season, pitching 16 1/3 innings on the year.

In her most pressure-filled appearance of the season, Rains allowed three runs to score in the bottom of the first, only recording one out.

Then again instead of turning to May, OU’s de facto reliever down the home stretch of the regular season, Gasso called upon Alanna Thiede, who had only seen action in eight games all year long. Thiede allowed another run to score, only recording an out off of Jayda Coleman’s left arm when she threw a laser from center field to throw out Bailee Nickerson at home.

Finally May was brought in, and she got the Sooners out of the inning and settled the game.

Oklahoma’s lineup provided plenty of run support for the pitching staff, and they wasted no time striking back.

Bringing 14 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, OU immediately grabbed all of the momentum and scored eight runs to double up the Shockers.

Nicole Mendes and Tiare Jennings led the charge, both driving in a pair of runs each to tie the game up. Kinzie Hansen’s RBI single paired with a wild pitch to score Jocelyn Alo made up the bulk of the Sooner rally, scoring six straight runs after Grace Lyons popped up to start the inning.

Two innings later, Jennings returned to push the game into run rule territory. Launching a three-run bomb over the fence in right-center field, the freshman put Oklahoma up 14-5.

Jennings’ home run drove in her third, fourth and fifth RBIs of the day. Adding a sixth RBI in the seventh inning, the freshman was the third different Sooner to record at least four RBIs for the regional after Mendes’ seven against Morgan State and Lynnsie Elam’s four against Wichita State on Saturday.

Oklahoma put the cherry on top of their eleventh straight regional title with a 10-run seventh inning.

Taylon Snow, Lyons and Elam all homered before Riley Boone stepped in for a pinch-hit grand slam to close the weekend in style.

With the offensive explosion, the Sooners set yet another offensive record. OU’s 51 runs scored for the weekend is an NCAA record for a single regional, a mark they set in just three games.

Oklahoma now awaits the winner of 16-seeded Washington and Michigan out of the Seattle Regional to learn who their opponent in next weekend’s Super Regional will be.

The schedule for the Super Regional has not been set, but all of the games will take place at Marita Hynes Field.