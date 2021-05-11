Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Pitcher Lands Big 12 Honor

The Sooners' juco transfer takes home the league's pitcher of the week award after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning at West Virginia.
Braden Carmichael’s big-time performance last week at West Virginia was recognized when the Big 12 Conference named him Pitcher of the Week.

Carmichael recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts and took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of the Sooners’ 9-1 victory in Morgantown on Saturday.

Carmichael, a third-year sophomore from Prosper, TX, who joined the Sooners this year from Grayson County College, retired 13 consecutive hitters between the third and seventh innings. He left after a leadoff walk I the eighth, walked just four Mountaineers and threw 124 pitches.

It’s Carmichael’s first career Big 12 honor, and the fourth for the Sooners this season. Tyler Hardman was named Big 12 Player of the Week on March 15, Jason Ruffcorn was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on May 3 and Brett Squires was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on May 10.

Oklahoma will face Oklahoma State for the fifth time this season in a non-conference Bedlam matchup on Tuesday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

