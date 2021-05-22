Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Rallies to Beat Wichita State in the NCAA Softball Tournament

Down 2-1, a six-run fifth inning powered an OU comeback in the Norman Regional.
Author:
Publish date:

NORMAN — Patty Gasso guaranteed a battle against Wichita State, and her Sooners got one.

A far cry from the 14-3 run rule Oklahoma handed the Shockers earlier in May, the top-seeded Sooners had to battle from behind twice to win 7-5 at Marita Hynes Field on Saturday afternoon.

Solo home runs from Madison Perrigan and Ryleigh Buck off of Shannon Saile in the first and fourth innings put Wichita State up 2-1, but the Sooners found a little bit of magic in the fifth.

Friday’s hero, Nicole Mendes, drew a one-out walk to start the OU rally.

Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 5.40.13 PM

In the next at-bat, freshman Tiare Jennings brought Mendes all the way home with an RBI double. Jocelyn Alo got in on the fun with an RBI double herself, before Kinzie Hansen’s RBI single suddenly gave the Sooners a 4-2 lead.

With the fans on their feet urging for more, Lynnsie Elam delivered.

Smoking her second home run of the afternoon, Elam’s three-run bomb put the Sooners firmly in control, up 7-2.

But in the face of a hostile crowd, the Shockers never wilted.

In the top of the sixth inning, Buck returned to torment the Sooners again. The Wichita State third baseman hit her second home run of the game, this time a three-run bomb off of Giselle Juarez, and pulled the Shockers back within two.

As the game was hanging in the balance, Gasso again turned to her talented freshman Nicole May in the circle to close the game out for the Sooners.

May rewarded Gasso’s confidence, retiring four of the six batters she faced to record the save.

The Sooners are now idle, waiting for the loser’s bracket portion of the regional to sort itself out.

Whoever emerges will face Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Marita Hynes Field. Either Wichita State, Texas A&M or Morgan State will have an uphill battle to climb, however, as they will have to beat Oklahoma twice to punch their ticket to next weekend’s Super Regional. 

Lynnsie Elam, 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament
