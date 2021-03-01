Oklahoma rocks Baylor in Round Rock finale

In a scheduled non-conference game, the Sooners delivered timely hits and clutch pitching to beat the Bears 9-3

ROUND ROCK, TX — Junior college transfer Brett Squires delivered three run-scoring hits and No. 25 Oklahoma scattered 10 hits in a 9-3 victory over Baylor on Sunday at Dell Diamond.

OU finished the Round Rock Classic with a 2-1 record after banging out seven RBI singles.

Tanner Tredaway, Tyler Hardman, Diego Muniz and Kendall Pettis each had two hits as the Sooners improved to 4-3 and Baylor dropped to 2-4.

Although they’re Big 12 Conference rivals, this one was a scheduled non-conference game.

Three of Oklahoma’s RBI singles — by Muniz, Squires and Jimmy Crooks — came with two outs.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Muniz and Squires got it started for OU with a single and a double.

After Baylor tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the first, left-hander Jake Bennett (1-0) settled in and didn’t give up another run while finishing five innings.

Carson Carter pitched three innings and allowed only two hits, a walk and one unearned run, and closer Jason Ruffcorn finished things with a scoreless ninth.

OU scored four runs in the third when Conor McKenna led off with a single and Muniz was plunked. Squires then singled in McKenna for a 3-2 lead.

After Justin Mitchell walked to load the bases, Pettis drove in Muniz to make it 4-2, and Brandon Zaragoza rapped a single to left to bring in Squires and Mitchell for a 6-2 Sooner lead.

Pettis singled with one out in the fifth, and moved to second on an error on Zaragoza’s grounder to third base. After Tredaway flied out, Crooks knocked a single through the left side to bring home Pettis and build the OU lead to 7-2.

In the sixth, McKenna led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. After Muniz walked on four pitched, McKenna then scored (and Muniz took third) on Squires’ single to center field for an 8-2 lead, and Muniz made it 9-2 on Mitchell’s sacrifice fly to left.

The Sooners are back in action Thursday when they play Arizona in the 2 p.m. opener of the Frisco Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark. OU plays the Wildcats again at noon on Friday, before shifting to Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday and finishing with Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. Sunday.