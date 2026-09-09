Oklahoma's SEC Slate for 2027 is Missing a Familiar Face

NORMAN — Oklahoma will not play Texas in softball this season.

The Sooners and Longhorns have combined to win the last six Women's College World Series champions and their regular-season series each year has been one of the highlights of the college softball slate.

But Texas was not on Oklahoma's schedule when the SEC announced the conference slate for 2027 Wednesday.

Instead, the Sooners will face Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.

The conference schedule kicks off March 12-14 in Athens, Ga. against the Bulldogs, who eliminated OU in the SEC Tournament last season.

The Sooners return home the next weekend, March 19-21, to take on Missouri before going on the road to take on Tennessee on April 2-4.

Oklahoma will host Florida from April 9-11, play at Mississippi State from April 16-18 before returning home against LSU from April 23-25.

It will be the Gators' first trip to Norman. The teams have met five times in WCWS play.

The conference schedule ends with a series at South Carolina from April 30-May 2 and at home against Alabama from May 6-8.

The final series will be Alabama's first visit to Love's Field since the 2025 Super Regional.

As of now, all series except for the final one are scheduled for Friday-Sunday. The series against the Crimson Tide will be a Thursday-Saturday series.

The schedule could be adjusted for TV scheduling purposes.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 11-15 in Madison, Ala., the first time since 2004 the tournament will be held at a neutral location.

Oklahoma's complete non-conference schedule with game times and TV information will be released at a later date.

The Sooners went 52-10 overall last season and 20-4 in SEC play, winning the regular-season conference title for the second season in a row.

They won all eight of their SEC series during the regular season, though they dropped their SEC Tournament opener to Georgia and then fell to Mississippi State in three games in the Norman Super Regional.

The Sooners open their fall slate wit an intrasquad Battle Series matchup Sept. 30 at Love's Field. OU will host four Battle Series matchups and four games against outside opponents during the fall — all at Love's Field.

Oklahoma returns 12 players, 11 of which played last season.

The returners include outfielder Ella Parker, shortstop Gabbie Garcia, third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, outfielder Kai Minor and catcher Kendall Wells.

Oklahoma Softball 2027 SEC Schedule

March 12-14: at Georgia

March 29-21: Missouri

April 2-4: Tennessee

April 9-11: Florida

April 16-18: at Mississippi State

April 23-25: LSU

April 30-May 2: at South Carolina

May 6-8: Alabama

May 11-15: SEC Tournament at Madison, Ala.

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