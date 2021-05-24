Oklahoma Slugs Their Way Into the Record Books During Regional Play

Scoring 50 runs for the weekend, the OU bats again set plenty of NCAA records.

NORMAN — The Oklahoma Sooners powered their way into the Super Regional weekend in record fashion.

Slugging through the competition at the Norman Regional, OU found a new set of records they could finally rewrite— postseason records.

In Friday’s Game 1 against Morgan State, senior Nicole Mendes tied a program record with two home runs in the same regional game, and set a new program mark with seven RBIs in a postseason game. As a team, the Sooners broke the NCAA record for doubles in a postseason game, finishing the night with eight.

Three of those doubles came from freshman Tiare Jennings, which was also an NCAA record for a regional game.

Then on Sunday, Oklahoma’s 24-run explosion again set new marks.

On the day, the 24 runs scored sets a new NCAA regional record for runs scored in a postseason game.

The six home runs the Sooners launched agains the Shockers tied an NCAA postseason record for home runs in a single game, and Oklahoma’s 50 total runs for the weekend set a new NCAA regional record.

“It's just another statement, we want to keep making statements, and just show that it's not a fluke,” Grace Lyons said after the 24-7 victory over Wichita State. “It's not, you know, easier competition in the past, it's something that we're just going to keep pushing with.”

Ten of Oklahoma’s 24 runs came in the top of the seventh inning against the Shockers, but Lyons said teams shouldn’t ever expect for the Sooners to let their foot off the gas when they get the bats rolling.

“During the beginning of the year, when we'd have these run rules, coach would always tell us there's people wanting these opportunities and when they're put into those opportunities don't don't show any mercy because those people have been waiting for that,” she said. “For us when it's postseason, there is zero mercy, there's zero giving anyone any other any extra chances giving anyone anything easy.”

Oklahoma also inched closer to Hawaii’s single season home run record, as their 12 home runs for the weekend pulled them within 16 bombs of tying the mark at 158.

OU now awaits their Super Regional opponent, where they will be given at least two more opportunities to rewrite the record books.