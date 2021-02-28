Oklahoma takes down Texas in Austin

Sooners rally in fourth quarter to force overtime, then pull away without their two leading scorers for their first win at Club Erwin since 2013

AUSTIN, TX — After trailing by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter and with their leading scorers in foul trouble, Oklahoma rallied to force overtime.

That’s where things got really interesting.

OU scored the game’s last eight points for a 68-63 victory at Texas — the Sooners’ first win at Frank Erwin Center since 2013.

Celebrating the win Pool photo / Elizabeth Garabedian

“What a privilege it is to coach this basketball team,” said OU head coach Sherri Coale. “These seven players just play their tails off and they play for each other, they believe and they're connected — they're just extraordinary. It's just a fun journey to be a part of right now.”

OU improved to 10-10 overall and 7-8 in Big 12 Conference play, while Texas fell to 16-7 overall and 10-6.

OU used an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to cut Texas' lead to 59-58 with 1:23 to go. Nevaeh Tot was fouled and went to the line, where she hit one of two to tie the game at 59 with 41 seconds left in regulation.

The Sooners' defense held strong to stifle a Texas layup and send the game to overtime.

After Tot’s jumper put the Sooners ahead, Texas seized a 63-61 lead.

But Gabby Gregory answered with a layup to knot the game at 63, and Tatum Veitenheimer buried a 3-pointer from the corner with just 26 seconds on the clock to give OU the lead for good.

Skylar Vann, Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson Pool photo / Elizabeth Garabedian

After a Texas timeout, the OU defense denied another Longhorns layup before forcing a turnover. With the Sooners in possession, Mandy Simpson was fouled and went to the line to shoot a pair. The senior nailed both, sealing the 68-63 win for the Sooners.

With scoring leader Madi Williams and sharpshooter Taylor Robertson fouled out (Williams left with 6:29 to play, Robertson with 26 seconds), Gregory led the Sooners with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Robertson scored 14, Skylar Vann chipped in 13; and Tot added 10.

The Sooners are home for three straight games to close out the season, beginning Monday with Texas Tech. The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.