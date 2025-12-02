Porter Moser's Oklahoma Defense Grows Stronger Ahead of Clash With Wake Forest
NORMAN — Porter Moser prides himself on defensive coaching so much that for the last few weeks, he's been beating himself up about defensive lapses. Well, mainly beating his hands on the podium to emphasize his frustration.
"That’s a (Moser)-coached team that I put out there," Moser said after Oklahoma's loss to Nebraska two weeks ago. "Usually it has a better defense, and it’s being addressed."
Since then, his Sooners have shown the ability to defend for long stretches — with those stretches leading to victories.
First, a strong defensive effort in the second half shut down Alcorn State, then another defensive performance against Marquette in the second half, where they forced the Golden Eagles into a 2-14 shooting for a stretch, led to a 75-74 victory.
These defensive performances, now becoming more frequent, give Moser confidence as Oklahoma looks ahead to the annual ACC/SEC Challenge and its road matchup with Wake Forest (6 p.m., ACC Network).
"We were down 13 in the second half (against Marquette), but the thing we have to hang our hat on is we defended," Moser said on Monday. "We got the lead back because we defended and held them. Those stretches were our best parts defensively. Then we had some guys make some big plays."
More Oklahoma Basketball
- Strong Second Half Carries Oklahoma to Neutral-Site Win Over Marquette
- Sooner Defense Shines in Win Over the Alcorn State Braves
- Guard Jadon Jones Makes Oklahoma Debut as Sooners Rout Oral Roberts
Moser’s defensive vision came to life when forward Tae Davis locked down Marquette’s final possession.
"I've said his best part of his defense is his on-ball defending," Moser said. "If you look at that last possession, he switched like four times and they couldn't (get around him). He had a strong chest, couldn't get by and then made him take a tough shot.
"It was a clinic technique-wise," Moser added. "Strong chest, showed the hand, not letting him go by you. They tried to turn the corner on him and he laterally slid his feet."
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Wake Forest
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, NC)
- When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
- Channel: ACC Network
Tuesday’s game against the Demon Deacons marks Oklahoma’s first-ever meeting with Wake Forest and offers another strong test of how far the Sooners’ complementary style of basketball can take them.
Going along with the at-times stout Sooner defense is the offensive firepower of Nijel Pack, who leads the nation in three-point attempts per game and the SEC in three-point percentage — 51 percent. Pack's 24 points in Chicago helped Oklahoma capitalize on its defensive efforts.
Moser's confidence in Pack — who averages 16.0 points per game in three matchups against Wake Forest during his Miami Hurricane days — is strong no matter if the ball meets the net or not.
"Great shooters have short-term memories," Moser said. "If Nijel misses two or three, I don't think it even phases him. I think he knows he can come back and hit three in a row just as fast as he missed three in a row. I love his experience of not getting rattled in the situations."
Between Pack's shooting and the team's collective defense, the environment should do little to phase this OU squad. Moser will remind everyone that the Sooners' three neutral site games against Gonzaga, Nebraska and Marquette were anything but.
Despite the 1-2 record in those games, Moser gained confidence in the team's ability to play well within hostile environments.
"I feel like we’re taking care of the ball," Moser said. "Sometimes on the road, you start doing things you can’t do. Maybe the noise gets to you and have the turnovers. For the most part, we’ve really taken care of the ball. Wake Forest — that’s what they thrive on."
Something will have to give. Oklahoma is 12th nationally in only surrendering just over nine turovers a game, while Wake Forest forces 17.0 turnovers a game, good enough for 19th in the country.
"The guys haven’t been rattled in (hostile) atmospheres," Moser added.