Oklahoma Takes Down Washington

Sooners freshman Nicole May outshines the Huskies' All-American Gabbie Plain and gets some late heroics from her defense.

NORMAN — Patty Gasso had a curveball for the Washington Huskies.

Hosting UW in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regionals at Marita Hynes Field, the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners turned to freshman Nicole May to start in the circle.

Surviving a nervy seventh inning, the freshman went toe-to-toe with National Player of the Year Finalist Gabbie Plain and dazzled, firing OU to a 4-2 victory on Friday.

Breezing through the first six innings, OU entered the top of the seventh up 4-1. Instead of turning to Shannon Saile out of the bullpen to close the game, Gasso stuck with her freshman.

After May struck out the first batter of the inning, things appeared ready to unravel. Kelley Lynch homered in the second at-bat of the inning, cutting the lead to just two. Taryn Atlee then reached base when third baseman Jana Johns fumbled a grounder at third, and a single by Lilly Aagan single brought 9-hole hitter Jadelyn Allchin to the plate with a chance to give Washington their first lead of the game.

Instead, Allchin grounded into a fielder’s choice at second. During the action, Huskies head coach Heather Tarr tried to sneak Atlee home, but first baseman Taylon Snow whipped around and threw home to Kinzie Hansen, recording the final out at home plate to seal the win.

Gasso’s decision to start May was unexpected, though not unearned.

May has been the star of the OU pitching staff in crunch time, helping seal the Bedlam series to close the regular season and win the Sooners the Big 12 Tournament.

But to this point over the past month, she had only been used in relief of either Giselle Juarez or Saile.

In her first start since April 18 against the Texas Longhorns, May struck out five Huskies, and only allowed the two solo bombs. The freshman did exactly what Gasso asked of her — kept the ball in the park and limited the free passes, surrendering no walks.

The battle of the two Player of the Year finalists, Jocelyn Alo and Plain, took center stage in the third inning.

Despite fouling a ball off well past the outfield wall in her first at-bat against Plain, Alo struck out looking. She took no pitches in the third inning, lining Plain’s first offering into the left field bleachers.

Oklahoma’s Player of the Year Finalist would again win the battle with Plain in the fifth inning, drawing a walk to lead things off. Gasso called upon Rylie Boone to pinch run for Alo, and she was immediately advanced to second courtesy of a sacrifice bunt by Jayda Coleman.

Hansen then busted the game open.

After Hansen smoked a grounder up the middle, Allchin anticipated a throw and charged in but misplayed the ball and let it roll all the way to the wall. The OU catcher got on her horse and rounded the bases, scoring Boone and herself on the little league homer that was ruled a single and three-base error.

The Sooners and the Huskies will meet again on Saturday afternoon, where an OU win would punch their ticket to a fifth straight Women’s College World Series. First pitch for Saturday’s matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.