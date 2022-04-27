Oklahoma Wins Big 12 Men's Golf Title

Sooners rally from second place Monday and finish strong to win the program's first Big 12 championship since 2018 and its 18th overall.

The final round was a roller coster, but in the end, the Big 12 Championship is back in Norman.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma won its 18th conference crown in men’s golf on Wednesday, but its first since 2018.

The Sooners erased a four-shot deficit over the final four holes to outduel Texas in the final pairing and hold off second-place Oklahoma State at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, TX.

The Sooners shot 6-under par Wednesday and finished the three-day event at 14-under part 850, two strokes ahead of OSU and three shots better than Texas. Texas Tech finished at 3-under 861 for the tournament.

Chris Gotterup made the clinching putt on No. 18, setting off an emotional celebration.

Logan McAllister and Drew Goodman provided clutch birdies down the stretch. The Longhorns played the final four holes 8-over par, while OU finished the same stretch at 3-over.

“Today was absolutely an emotional roller coaster,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said in an OU press release. “We had the best start we could ever ask for, which allowed us to get out in front. All of our guys did an amazing job this week and gave us a chance today and we seized the moment. We talked last night about how we had earned each other's trust throughout the year, so there was nothing to worry about since we knew each of us trusted and believed in each other. Today, we did that and more.”



Gotterup, a senior transfer from Rutgers, finished runner-up in the medalist hunt at 6-under par. His final day included three birdies on the front nine and a bogey-free back nine.

McAllister was 3-under for the tournament and finished tied for sixth. He delivered four birdies on the front nine and two crucial birdies on the back nine, including one on the 18th.

Stephen Campbell also birdied No. 18 while Goodman birdied No. 17. Patrick Welch was dialed in at the start with birdies on five of his first seven holes. He shot 2-under to finish fifth.

OU came into Wednesday's final round one shot back of Texas, but that deficit didn’t last long with Welch, Gotterup and McAllister on fire early.

OU’s lead grew to seven shots (20-under for the tournament0 at the turn, but Texas played the 10th through 14th hole4s at 9-under par to get right back in the race.

The Longhorns, however, didn’t enjoy one birdie after the 14th hole.

It’s OU's sixth tournament victory of the season, second-most in program history (the 1989 national championship team won seven times).