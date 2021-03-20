Oklahoma wrestler Jake Woodley earns All-America, but drops match in NCAA semifinal

He's the lowest-seeded wrestler to make the semifinals at the NCAA Championships

ST. LOUIS — Oklahoma 197-pounder Jake Woodley reached All-American status earlier in the day, but he couldn’t advance to the national championship finals Saturday night.

Woodley lost 4-1 to Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi in the NCAA Championships semifinals at Enterprise Arena.

Woodley got into the semis with an 8-3 win over No. 15 Michael Beard in the quarterfinals Friday morning, earning All-America accolades. He became the 277th All-American wrestler in OU history, and the fourth of the Lou Rosselli era.

The Oklahoma redshirt junior came into the championships seeded 26th, and is the lowest-seeded wrestler to ever make an NCAA semifinal.

Jake Woodley after his quarterfinal win Joshua Gateley / OU Athletics

To get to the quarters, Woodley defeated No. 7 Rocky Elam (Missouri) via 4-1 decision and No. 10 Cam Caffey (Michigan State).

Woodley and Bonaccorsi both grew up in the Pittsburgh area, and were sparring partners growing up. They had never met as collegiate athletes.

Bonaccorsi scored a takedown for a 2-0 lead in the first period, and Woodley answered with an escape to make it 2-1. The second period was scoreless, but Bonaccorsi executed a quick escape to start the third period for a 3-1 lead.

A Woodley win in the semifinal would have marked the Sooners’ first wrestler in an NCAA final since Cody Brewer in 2015.

Jake Woodley Joshua Gateley / OU Athletics

In other OU matches Friday, No. 5 Dom Demas defeated No. 27 Angelo Martinoni and No. 30 Dylan D’Emilio in wrestle-backs to earn a “blood round” match with No. 10 Zach Sherman (UNC), and the winner will earn All-American honors and the loser will be eliminated.

No. 13 Mitch Moore pinned No. 14 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) and defeated No. 11 11 Kanen Storr (Michigan) in sudden victory to earn a “blood round” match with No. 25 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern), and the winner will earn All-American honors and the loser will be eliminated.