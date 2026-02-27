Finally Healthy, Ella Parker Leaving her Mark on Defense for Oklahoma

NORMAN — In the first inning of Oklahoma’s fourth game of the season, at Arizona on Feb. 8, Ella Parker showed something she hadn’t during her two previous seasons with the Sooners.

With runners on first and second and one out, the Wildcats’ Tayler Biehl singled to right.

Parker came up firing, and Arizona’s Sydney Stewart didn’t stand a chance, as Parker’s throw came in with plenty of time to get Stewart at the plate.

Now a junior, Parker continues to be a force at the plate, but is now showcasing her talents in the field.

Before this season, just 13 of Parker’s 116 career starts had come somewhere other than at designated player.

She started some games in the field early last season before developing shin splints, a condition which Parker battled for much of the rest of the season.

Parker has started all 16 games this season in the field. Since starting the season opener at first base, she’s started 15 consecutive games at right field.

“I think coach (Patty Gasso) makes it a big point to say that everyone needs to master more than one position, so being able to do that, I’m happy that I’m able to contribute more to this team,” Parker said. “She prides herself on saying that everybody needs to be versatile so I think we all take a lot of pride in that.”

Parker has the one assist and no errors so far in the field.

“She’s quick and her arm strength has improved immensely,” Gasso said. “... She’s very athletic, she just — there’s always been something nagging on her that hasn’t allowed her to really experience where she is right now.”



Parker’s steadiness in the field has also given Gasso plenty of flexibility in the lineup.

Last season, Parker primarily occupied the designated player slot, hitting in place of the pitcher.

Now, Gasso has much more flexibility there.

Kasidi Pickering has been the Sooners’ primary designated player, while Allyssa Parker has filled the slot in the lineup five times — through three of those came when she was the starting pitcher.

Allyssa Parker was in the circle and in the cleanup spot for Thursday’s 32-0 win over Alabama State. Abby Dayton started in left but wasn’t in the initial batting lineup.

Isabela Emerling, Tia Milloy and Lexi McDaniel have also been in the designated player slot.

Ella Parker also continues to be a force at the plate.

Heading into Friday’s 2 p.m. matchup with Sam Houston State at Love’s Field, Parker is hitting .488 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. She’s also tied for the team lead with Kai Minor and Ailana Agbayani with four stolen bases.