Oklahoma wrestler lands Big 12 honor

Justin Thomas' win in Stillwater produced his second league Wrestler of the Week award

Oklahoma senior Justin Thomas was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after picking up a major-decision victory last week.

Thomas nailed down his second consecutive win over Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets, who was ranked No. 15 nationally, in Sunday’s Bedlam dual in Stillwater.

Justin Thomas OU Athletics

The 157-pound Thomas, ranked No. 10 in the nation, registered a 13-5 major decision to give the Sooners one of four match victories. Thomas used a last-second takedown of Sheets to secure the major decision and four points for OU.

It was Thomas’ second Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor of the season

Oklahoma State won the dual 24-16 to close the regular season.

The 19th-ranked Sooners (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) prevailed at 141, 157, 174 and 285 but No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State (10-0, 5-0 Big 12) remained undefeated.

“We wrestled well in some weight classes, and came up short in others,” head coach Lou Rosselli said after the dual. “I was really happy with the way that Dom (Demas) and Justin wrestled at 141 and 157 pounds for us. We'll start the prep for the postseason now and look forward to competing in Tulsa here in a couple of weeks."

The Sooners now turn their attention to the Big 12 Championships on March 6-7 in Tulsa’s BOK Center.