Oklahoma's Big 12 Tournament Schedule Set

After wrapping up the regular season title, OU's march to win the Big 12 Tournament starts at 2 p.m. on May 14.

The bracket is set for the 2021 Big 12 Softball Tournament.

Taking place over May 14-15 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the conference tournament consists of six teams being divided into two pools.

A pair of pool-play games will take place on May 14, with the winners of each pool meeting for in Big 12 Championship on May 15.

With the Bedlam series win, the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners clinched the 1-seed for the conference tournament. As the 1-seed, OU was placed into Pool A alongside the 4-seeded Baylor Bears and 6-seed Texas Tech.

The Sooners will face the Bears on Friday at 2 p.m., and then turn around and play the Red Raiders later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

If they win Pool A, Oklahoma will face either Iowa State, Texas or Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

The regular season title was OU’s ninth straight and the program’s 12th overall title. Oklahoma finished the regular season with a 42-2 overall record, posting a 16-1 mark in Big 12 play.

Both of Oklahoma’s games on Friday will air on ESPN+, and if they make the Big 12 title game, it will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.