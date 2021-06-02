Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named USA Softball Player of the Year

The Sooner slugger became the first OU player to win the award since Keilani Ricketts.

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo has been crowned the best player in the country.

Tuesday night, Alo was awarded the USA Softball Player of the Year award over fellow finalists in UCLA ace Rachel Garcia and Washington standout pitcher Gabbie Plain.

"I just want to say through Christ all things are possible. And I'm just so thankful for this award. I would just like to thank my parents too for being with me every step of the way," an emotional Alo said during the awards show. "(And) Coach Gasso and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on a kid from Hawaii and the coaches before that, they've helped me get to this moment.

"I just want to say to Hawaii, I love you guys. And to the Polynesian community that things like this can happen with hard work and dedication."

Alo’s exploits in the batter’s box have been nothing short of amazing this season.

The senior from Hauula, HI, leads the Sooners with a batting average of .487 this season, the fourth best in the country.

She’s also the national leader with 30 home runs this season, tying her own single-season program record as well as OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s single season record. She also leads the country with a slugging percentage of 1.1135.

Driving in 82 runs this season, Alo was already named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Patty Gasso also praised her standout senior.

"As emotional as she is, we were all kind of hoping thing would happen for (Alo) because of her hard work," Gasso said. "The journey this young lady has taken has been unbelievable. From highs to lows, she never stops working.

"She has become a real woman amongst girls in her own right and a tremendous leader. To see her emotion, this means a lot to her because she knows who she's up against too, some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

"She has made our team better by who she has become, her work ethic and her commitment to this program. I want to thank her family for trusting OU to take a young lady from Hawaii into the midwest of Oklahoma and show her a different life. But she has been tremendous for us."

Jocelyn Alo was named the USA Softball Player of the Year on Tuesday night Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics

She has averaged a home run in every 5.2 at-bats, going yard in 28 of 52 games this season. Alo has two multi-home run games and two grand slams this season.

Not only has she been impressive, she’s done it against some of the best pitchers in the country, including one of her fellow finalists.

In Super Regional play against Plain, Alo went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Alo is the first Sooner to win the Player of the Year award since pitcher Keilani Ricketts won the honor in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013.

The Hawaiian star hopes to continue to torment opposing pitchers at the Women’s College World Series, taking the field on Thursday against James Madison at 11 a.m. at the USA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.