Oklahoma's Shannon Saile wins Big 12 honor

OU senior struck out a career-high 13 batters in a complete game shutout victory over Texas Tech
After turning in Oklahoma’s best pitching performance of the season — on her final regular season home start, no less — OU’s Shannon Saile was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Saile, a senior from Land O’Lakes, FL, recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Texas Tech, in which OU was pushed to seven innings for just the 10th time this season. It is Saile’s second weekly conference honor this season.

Saile gave up only three hits and two walks agains the Red Raiders.

For the week, she struck out 18 and allowed seven hits in 11 2/3 innings, including a relief appearance against Texas Tech on Senior Day, plus time in the circle in two high-profile midweek games at Georgia.

Saile leads the Big and ranks third nationally (among pitchers with at least 15 appearances) with a 0.80 ERA.

Texas’ Lauren Burke won this week’s player of the week honor.

