OU Golf: Oklahoma in Third at NCAA Championships, Makes First Cut
BY OU Media Relations
CARLSBAD, CA – Despite a tough back nine in gusty conditions at the par-72 North Course at Omni La Costa on Sunday, No. 6 Oklahoma sits in third place and 15 shots above Monday’s eight-team cut to match play at the NCAA Championships.
The Sooners (3, -3) entered the day in second but dropped one spot after top-ranked Auburn surged past both OU and Arizona State to take the 54-hole lead. The top eight teams after Monday’s final round will advance to match play, which begins Tuesday and concludes Wednesday with a national champion crowned.
"We certainly weren't our best today, but we're in a really good spot heading into tomorrow's round," head coach Ryan Hybl said. "It's such a long week out here, and we played well enough on Friday and Saturday to put ourselves in a position to lock up a match play spot tomorrow. Clark (Van Gaalen) was great again today and is proving that he can play with some of the top guys in the nation, so it'll be fun to see him compete tomorrow. Overall, we feel good about where we're at and look forward to another day together tomorrow."
Led by true freshman Clark Van Gaalen, who is tied for fourth at 5-under, Hybl’s team will look to make match play for the seventh time since 2016, the most in the country during that span. OU last appeared in match play in 2022 after qualifying every year from 2016-22.
Van Gaalen (4, -5) was the only Sooner under par on Sunday, using an eagle on the par-4 15th to get back to 1-under for the round, where he stayed through the finish. He’ll try to chase down Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso, who leads at 11-under, and become OU’s first individual champion since Jimmy Vickers in 1952. The Turlock, Calif., native would be the seventh Sooner of the Hybl era (2009–present) to post a top-15 national finish.
Ryder Cowan and Drew Goodman are tied for 18th at even par. Cowan carded an even-par 72 Sunday, while Goodman shot 75 (+3). Both birdied the 18th to help the Sooners reclaim third place.
Jase Summy (T47, +4) and PJ Maybank III (T83, +8) each posted a 77 (+5) in round three.
The championship is being held at La Costa for the second consecutive season. Last year, Oklahoma entered the final round alone in 13th place at 25-over par, meaning the Sooners are 28 strokes better in 2025 than last year. OU’s 54-hole score of 861 (-3)
Tee times for Monday will be announced following to completion of the afternoon wave later on Sunday night.
Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 5–9 p.m. CT. Scoring is available on Scoreboard by Clippd.
NCAA Championships (54 holes)
1. No. 1 Auburn (-10)
2. No. 5 Arizona State (-6)
3. No. 6 Oklahoma (-3)
4. No. 7 Florida (-1)
t-5. No. 2 Oklahoma State (+5)
t-5. No. 4 Texas (+5)
7. No. 9 Florida State (+9)
t-8. No. 24 Texas Tech (+12)
t-8. No. 3 Ole Miss (+12)
t-8. No. 11 Texas A&M (+12)
11. No. 10 Virginia (+13)
12. No. 19 BYU (+14)
t-13. No. 21 Pepperdine (+15)
t-13. No. 16 Vanderbilt (+15)
15. No. 26 Georgia Tech (+17)