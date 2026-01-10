Oklahoma Earns Pledge of 2027 4-Star Linebacker at Navy All-American Bowl

Oklahoma’s momentum in the 2027 class continued to build on Saturday.

Class of 2027 linebacker Taven Epps, who was previously committed to Texas, pledged with the Sooners at the Navy All-American Bowl.

Epps committed to Texas in April but backed out of his pledge in November. Now, he'll start his collegiate career as a Sooner.

A native of Tustin, CA, Epps is a consensus 4-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 102-overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

Epps — listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds — took unofficial visits to North Carolina, Ohio State and USC earlier this year, and he attended camp at Alabama during the summer. He visited Oklahoma on Oct. 25, the date that the Sooners lost 34-26 to Ole Miss.

Other major programs that have pursued the linebacker include Arizona State, TCU, Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Texas A&M, Miami and Missouri.

Epps has started at the varsity level for Tustin High School since his freshman year. In 2024, his sophomore season, the linebacker registered 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and an interception in 10 games.

In 2025, he totaled 72 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, and he was also credited with eight pass breakups.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, praised Epps’ versatility.

“Epps is a jumbo athlete who runs well and plays a physical game,” Biggins said. “He’s very comfortable playing in space and should be a dominant pass rusher in blitz situations this fall. He’s easily among the most complete defensive players in the region.”

Oklahoma already had the nation’s No. 1 class for the 2027 recruiting cycle prior to Epps’ commitment. The California-based linebacker is the 12th pledge for OU in its star-studded 2027 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, Epps joins a number of 4-star prospects in OU’s class per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, along with offensive linemen Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, defensive back Mikhail McCreary and defensive linemen Krew Jones and Elijah Harmon.