OU Gymnastics: At End of Busy Week, Oklahoma Wins Metroplex Challenge Title
By OU Media Relations
FORT WORTH – After a busy week that included a big win over SEC foe Florida, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma wrapped things up Sunday with its seventh consecutive championship at the Metroplex Challenge.
OU topped No. 24 North Carolina 198.050-196.200.
Jordan Bowers secured the all-around title with a 39.650 and floor with a near-perfect 9.975. Keira Wells won the vault title with a 9.925, while North Carolina’s Lali Dekanoidze won bars with a 9.95. Faith Torrez took home the beam title with a near-perfect 9.975 of her own.
OU held a 49.400-49.225 lead over North Carolina after the opening rotation. Pederson led off vault with a 9.85, followed by a 9.675 from Torrez. In the No. 3 spot, Wells once again nailed her 1.5 for a 9.925, while Bowers added a 9.9 for the second straight meet. Elle Mueller notched a 9.85 on her 1.5 and Audrey Davis anchored with a 9.875.
The Sooners extended their lead in the second rotation with a 49.425 on bars to UNC’s 49.150 on vault. Dani Sievers started things off with a stuck dismount for a 9.9, followed by a 9.825 from Pederson. Addison Fatta had the high score of the rotation for the Sooners in the No. 3 spot with a 9.925. Torrez added a 9.80 and Davis earned her 58th mark of 9.9 or higher on the bars with a 9.90 in the No. 5 spot. Bowers closed out the event with a 9.875.
A season-high 49.650 on beam gave OU a 148.475-147.350 lead with one rotation left. In the leadoff spot, Davis earned a 9.925 as she drilled her dismount. Fatta added a 9.85 in the No. 2 spot after a strong routine and stuck gainer full. Pederson looked poised and composed on the beam, tying her career high with a 9.95. In the No. 4 spot, Bowers kept the sticks going after a steady routine for a 9.90. Finding her groove again on beam, Wells added a 9.90 of her own after adding another stuck dismount in the rotation. Torrez anchored with one of her best routines of the season, earning a near-perfect 9.975.
The Sooners earned 49.575 on floor in the last rotation of the day. Davis started the final rotation with a 9.875, followed by a 9.90 from Pederson as the two showed off their energetic routines. Elle Mueller notched a 9.825 in the No. 3 spot and Fatta stuck both of her passes cold, earning a 9.90 in the No. 4 spot. Bowers showcased why she’s one of the top floor workers with her sky-high double pike on full display after nailing her opening pass for a near-perfect 9.975. Torrez closed out the meet with a 9.925.
OU returns to SEC competition Friday night at Auburn. The teams will face off at 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network+.