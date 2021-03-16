OU's Spencer Goodell lands gymnastics honor

Goodell won the all-around and had a strong overall performance against No. 4 Stanford

Spencer Goodell OU Athletics

University of Oklahoma men's gymnast Spencer Goodell was named Mountain Pacific Sport Federation gymnast of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In the all-around competition against No. 4 Stanford, the junior from Tigard, OR, took first place with a career-best tally of 82.000.

Goodell led the Sooners on rings with a 13.800, while his big 14.200 on floor exercise and 14.600 on vault scores also helped him take the all-around crown. He posted a solid 13.900 on parallel bars to help the Sooners to an even 409.300-409.300 tie with the Cardinal.

The Sooners return to action Saturday for a 1 p.m. CT meet at the University of California-Berkley.