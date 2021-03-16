FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

OU's Spencer Goodell lands gymnastics honor

Goodell won the all-around and had a strong overall performance against No. 4 Stanford
Author:
Publish date:
Spencer Goodell

Spencer Goodell

University of Oklahoma men's gymnast Spencer Goodell was named Mountain Pacific Sport Federation gymnast of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In the all-around competition against No. 4 Stanford, the junior from Tigard, OR, took first place with a career-best tally of 82.000. 

Goodell led the Sooners on rings with a 13.800, while his big 14.200 on floor exercise and 14.600 on vault scores also helped him take the all-around crown. He posted a solid 13.900 on parallel bars to help the Sooners to an even 409.300-409.300 tie with the Cardinal.

The Sooners return to action Saturday for a 1 p.m. CT meet at the University of California-Berkley. 

WYGM - Karrie Thomas
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Karrie Thomas nabs Big 12 honor

MGYM - Spencer Goodell
Other Sooners

OU's Spencer Goodell lands gymnastics honor

SB - Jocelyn Alo
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo earns Big 12 honor

Jacob Sexton UA Dallas
Football

Oklahoma target Jacob Sexton intent on committing before '21 football season

WBB - Sherri Coale - clap
Other Sooners

Oklahoma again finishes out of the postseason

BSB - Tyler Hardman - Three
Other Sooners

Behind Big 12 Player of the Week Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma whips Arkansas State

Tre Brown - Pro Day Catch 2
Football

Oklahoma's Tre Brown, long a tormentor of Sam Ehlinger, ready to bring his talents to the NFL

Alex Grinch - Pat Fields
Football

Oklahoma spring preview: Defensive back