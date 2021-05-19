REPORT: NCAA to Allow 100 Percent Capacity at Softball Championships

The Oklahoma Sooners could soon be competing for a National Championship in front of a full stadium.

The Oklahoma Softball team may be getting a big boost this postseason.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com is reporting that the NCAA is going to allow 100 percent fan capacity for the 2021 baseball and softball championships in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Previously, the NCAA had capped attendance at 50 percent for the spring championships.

This could mean that the Women’s College World Series, played in Oklahoma City, could be held at full capacity, giving the Sooners one of the greatest home field advantages in college softball.

“I definitely think this is like our home field,” Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo said last Saturday after Oklahoma captured the Big 12 Championship at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, the site of the Women’s College World Series.

This year’s Women’s College World Series will mark the 30th consecutive time the event has been played in Oklahoma City after there was no Women’s College World Series in 2020.

The event in 2021 could set new attendance records too.

Recent renovations have added 4,000 new seats to the upper deck at Hall of Fame Stadium, brining the total seating capacity to 12,000. Renovations to the entire complex totaled $27.5 million, ensuring the Women’s College World Series would stay in Oklahoma City through 2035.

At this time, Oklahoma has not announced if Marita Hynes Field will return to 100 percent capacity for this weekends Regionals or the Super Regionals next weekend should the Sooners advance, but Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said that OU is “all over this piece of news” in a statement on Twitter.