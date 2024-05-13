OU Baseball: Oklahoma OF John Spikerman Lands Big 12 Award
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoma junior John Spikerman has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week for his performance in OU’s three-game sweep of Baylor, the conference announced the weekly honors Monday.
Spikerman led the Sooners to their first Big 12 regular season title in sweep fashion, going 9-for-14 (.643) with five extra base hits, including his first career grand slam.
The Sooner leadoff hitter had 10 RBIs, 17 bases and nine runs scored on the weekend, slugging 1.214. The centerfielder also made nine putouts in the field.
Spikerman is batting .407 on the season and .391 in league play, hitting three homers and plating 27 runs in just 29 starts due to a hand injury throughout the months of March and April.
The weekly accolade is Spikerman’s first career Big 12 weekly award and OU’s seventh of the season.
OU heads to Cincinnati for the final week of the regular season, playing at Xavier Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT before a three-game Big 12 set at Cincinnati Thursday-Saturday.