Sunday Offering: Oklahoma WR Signee Leads High School to State Championship

The Sooners are in playoff mode.

Oklahoma will host Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff in just five days, a month after the Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 23-21 in the regular season.

While the 2025 team is vying for a national championship, the Sooners have continued their efforts on the recruiting trail.

Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:

2026 Signee Explodes in State Title Game

Xavier Okwufulueze, a Class of 2026 wide receiver who signed with OU on Dec. 3, helped his high school win a state championship this week.

Okwufulueze, from Owasso, OK, caught three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns as Rejoice Christian defeated Tonkawa 34-13. He also logged an interception while playing defensive back in his last-ever high school football game.

Rejoice Christian defended its Oklahoma Class A-I title after winning the state championship in 2024.

Okwufulueze was a consensus 3-star prospect in the 2026 class, and he chose Oklahoma over offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arkansas and Utah. The wide receiver is listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

Okwufulueze is one of four wideouts the Sooners signed in the Class of 2026, along with Jayden Petit, Jahsiear Rogers and Daniel Odom.

Sooners Offer 2027 DB

Class of 2027 defensive back Gavin Williams announced on Tuesday that he received an offer from the Sooners.

Williams, from La Verne, CA, is a consensus 4-star and top-200 prospect in the 2027 class. His highest ranking comes from 247Sports, which has him graded as the No. 86 player from the class.

Williams primarily plays safety, and as a sophomore in 2024, he registered 44 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two tackles for loss.

Other major programs that have offered Williams include Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

State of the 2027 Class

Oklahoma’s 2027 class moved from the top spot to No. 2 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings this week, as Texas A&M bumped up to No. 1.

The Sooners have earned pledges from 11 players in the class. Per 247Sports, two of those commits are 5-stars, and four are 4-stars.

In comparison, the Aggies have eight players committed from the class — one 5-star and seven 4-stars.

Still, Oklahoma fans should be pleased with the Sooners’ recruiting efforts in that cycle, as they have earned verbal pledges from high-level targets, both in-state and out-of-state. Plus, there’s nearly a full year until the Class of 2027 recruits can sign their letters of intent, meaning the rankings will fluctuate regularly until then.